Canadian Market Drifting Lower After Weak Start; Energy, Financial Shares Lose Ground

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down in negative territory Monday morning, led by losses in energy, healthcare, consumer discretionary and financial sections.

Materials shares are faring reasonably well, while information technology, consumer staples and industrials shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Despite optimism about economic recovery, the market is struggling to move higher this morning as investors appear a bit reluctant to pick up stocks due to a lack of significant triggers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 117.21 points or 0.7% at 16,588.58.

The Capped Energy Index is down more than 2.2%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Vermillion Energy (VET.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down 1.76%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are lower by 2.7 to 3%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) are declining 1.85% and 1.7%, respectively.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) is down by about 3%. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) are down 1.6 to 2.3%.

In the financial section, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are down 1.3 to 2.3%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are modestly lower.

Materials shares Novagold Resources (NG.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) are up 8%, 3.6% and 3%, respectively. Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) are gaining 1 to 2.3%.

In the technology space, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are up with notable gains, while CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) are down with sharp losses.

In economic news, the industrial product price index in Canada increased 0.7% over a month earlier in July 2020, after rising 0.4% a month in June. Meanwhile, the raw materials price index increased 3% month-over-month in July 2020.

The value of building permits in Canada declined 3% from a month earlier to C$7.8 billion in July 2020, following a downwardly revised 5.7% rise in the prior month. The drop, however, was smaller than an expected 5.5% decline.

