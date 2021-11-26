Canadian Market Down Sharply As Covid Jitters Trigger Widespread Selling

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down sharply around noon on Friday due to heavy selling across the board following reports a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa.

Asian markets tumbled and European stocks crashed as well. The U.S. market too is down sharply, as the news about the new coronavirus variant has raised concerns that the pandemic could continue to wreak havoc on the global economy.

Energy stocks are plummeting, tracking falling crude oil prices amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to fresh restrictions on movements in several countries. Healthcare, consumer discretionary, financial, materials and industrials shares are also down sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened with a negative gap of more than 300 points at 21,301.23, is down 505.17 points or 2.3% at 21,108.01 at noon.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is down more than 8.5%, mirroring the sell-off in travel sector in the European and U.S. markets.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is down 8% and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) is declining 6.8%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are also down sharply.

Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.