Canadian Market Down In Negative Territory In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory Monday afternoon, weighed down by losses in energy and technology sectors. While weak crude oil prices are hurting the energy sector, some weak results from U.S. mega-cap tech firms weigh on technology stocks.

With some key economic data, including Canadian GDP and manufacturing reports, and U.S. non-farm payroll report due this week, the mood in the market is quite cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 22,703.79 earlier in the session, was down 84.44 points or 0.37% at 22,730.37 a little while ago.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are down 3.1 to 3.3%. Nutrien is lower by about 2.3%.

Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO) is climbing nearly 5.5%. Dayforce (DAY.TO) is up 3.2%. K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL.TO) is rising 2.7%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) is gaining about 1.3%.

