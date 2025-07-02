Markets

Canadian Market Down Marginally In Lackluster Trade

July 02, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory in lackluster trade on Wednesday as investors largely refrain from making significant moves, choosing to wait for directional clues from the trade front.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 24.24 points or 0.09% at 26,832.87.

BlackBerry is tanking nearly 10%. G Mining Ventures, Gfl Environmental, Waste Connections, Metro Inc., Cameco, Celestica and George Weston are down 3 to 5%.

Sun Life Financial, Kinaxis, EQB, Loblaw Companies, TC Energy, Great-West Lifeco, Arc Resources and Fairfax Financial Holdings are lower by 2 to 3%.

Bombardier Inc. shares are soaring more than 21%, lifted by a rating upgrade by Scotiabank. The stock has been upgraded from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform, and its price target has been raised to C$150 from C$105.

Novagold, Energy Fuels and Magna International are up 9%, 7.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

Rogers Communications, Bausch Health Companies, Brp Inc., Capstone Mining, Cargojet, Lundin Mining and West Fraser Timber are gaining 5 to 6.3%.

On the economic front, data from S&P Global showed that the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.6 in June of 2025 from 46.1 in the previous month, still pointing to a fifth successive deterioration in factory activity. Steep contraction in output for over five years and sharp decline in new orders contributed to the drop in manufacturing activity.

