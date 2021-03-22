Canadian Market Down Marginally In Cautious Trade; Technology Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, the Canadian market regained some lost ground Monday morning, and was down marginally around noon.

This has been a mixed outing so far for the market, with stocks from technology and utilities sections faring well and those from healthcare, industrial and energy sectors exhibiting weakness. Financial and materials shares are somewhat subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 18,772.57, was down 25.76 points or 0.14% at 18,828.24 a few minutes past noon.

Technology stocks Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) are gaining 3.3 to 5%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Sieera Wireless (SW.TO) are up 2 to 2.2%, while Opex Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO) both are up by about 1%.

Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO), up 4.2%, is the biggest gainer in the Utilities Index. Transalta Corp (TA.TO), Transalta Renewables (RNW.TO), Innergex Renewables (INE.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Capital Power (CPX.TO) and Hydro One (H.TO) are gaining 1.7 to 2%.

Healthcare stocks Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are down 2.5 to 4%.

In the energy section, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are lower by 1.6 to 3.3%.

Among the stocks in the industrials section, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) are down 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Air Canada (AC.TO) is down by about 2%, while SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) is declining 1%.

