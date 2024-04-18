Canadian Market Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance Thursday afternoon with investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves.

Consumer staples stocks are weak, while materials shares are finding good support. Stocks from the rest of the sectors are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 29.22 points or 0.12% at 21,626.83 a little while ago. The index had climbed to 21,799.35 around late morning.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is soaring nearly 22%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is up with a hefty gain of 10%.

ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) is up 6.3%. Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) is climbing 3.6%. Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are gaining 1 to 2.6%.

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is plunging 28%. The company said on Wednesday that it would raise US$275 million by selling 55 million common shares at US$5 apiece in an underwritten public offering expected to close on April 22. The company plans to use the proceeds to advance the construction and development of its Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) is down 3.7%. BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) are down 1 to 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.