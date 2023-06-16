Canadian Market Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down marginally Friday afternoon, despite opening modestly higher and climbing further subsequently.

Technology and real estate stocks are among the notable losers. Shares from rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance in lackluster moves by investors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 9.50 or 0.005% at 20,017.86. The index, which climbed to 20,112.35 in early trades, dropped to a low of 19,91.58 subsequently.

Technology stocks Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are down 1 to 2.6%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is soaring more than 13%. Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and Softchoice (SFTC.TO) are up 2.5 to 4.7%.

ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) are up 1 to 3%.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) is declining more than 5%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Stella-Jones (SJ.TO) are down 2 to 3%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada unexpectedly fell 1.4% month-over-month to c$ 80.9 billion in April.

