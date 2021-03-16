Canadian Market Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down marginally about an hour past noon on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves as they look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement for direction.

Healthcare stocks, which had a great outing on Monday, are down sharply on profit taking. Energy stocks are also down sharply. Materials shares are weak as well, while telecom services shares are gaining for a second straight day. Technology and consumer staples shares are also finding support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 13.19 points or 0.07% at 18,941.56 a little while ago. The index touched a low of 18,865.36.

Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) is down more than 7%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) are lower by 4 to 5%, while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are down 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down 2.5 to 4%.

Materials shares Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) are down 2.5 to 5%.

Telecom stocks Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO) are gaining 5.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Quebecor (QBR.B.TO) and Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) are up 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Technology stock Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) is rising 5.2%. Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are gaining 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) is gaining 1.6%.

Empire Company Ltd (EMP_A.TO) shares are up 1.2%. The company said on Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase 51% of Longo's, a specialty grocery stores chain in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, and the Grocery Gateway e-commerce business. Empire expects the acquisition to be accretive to first full fiscal year earnings per share after closing.

