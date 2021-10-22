Markets

Canadian Market Down Marginally; Healthcare, Technology Stocks Losing Ground

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down in negative territory Friday afternoon, dragged down by losses in healthcare, information technology and consumer discretionary sections.

It was a somewhat sluggish start for the Canadian market this morning despite positive cues from Europe, easing worries about Evergrande's debt woes, and data showing a surge in Canadian retail sales.

The market recovered swiftly, but faltered again by mid morning, and is languishing in negative territory since then.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 17.22 points or 0.09% at 21,195.17 nearly a couple of hours past noon, after hitting a new high at 21,265.76 earlier in the day.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down more than 2.5%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are down 3.7 to 4%.

The Capped Information Technology index is declining 2.1%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are down 5.2%, 4.6% and 3.7%, respectively. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) are lower by 2.2 to 2.8%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO) and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) are down 4% and 2.95%, respectively. Brp Inc (DOO.TO) is declining 1.4%.

Corus Entertainment Inc (CJR.B.TO) shares are down nearly 4% after the company reported adjusted net income of C$21.67 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2021, down 35% from net income of C$33.18 million it posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Auto Canada (AC.TO) is gaining about 5.7%, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) is up 2.5%, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) is climbing 2.1% and TFI International (TFII.TO) is up 1.8%. Goeasy (GSY.TO) is gaining 1.1%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showing retail sales rose 2.1% in August over the previous month. Retail Sales Ex Autos in Canada increased 2.8% in August, rebounding from -1% in the previous month.

Canadian retail sales climbed 8.4% in August over the same month in the previous year, after rising by 5.3% y-o-y in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular