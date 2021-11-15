Canadian Market Down In Negative Territory In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Energy and materials shares are exhibiting some weakness in the Canadian market on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves.

A few stocks from healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors are up with impressive gains, while financial, industrials, technology and consumer staples shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which drifted down to a low of 21,663.56, is down 37.10 points or 0.17% at 21,731.43 a few minutes before noon.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is gaining about 6.25%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is up 5.4%, Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is up 1.7% and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) is up 1.4%.

Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is declining 3.1%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are down 1% and 1.1%, respectively.

Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are among the major gainers in the consumer discretionary section.

Energy stocks MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

In the materials section, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is down 5.2%, Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) is declining 4.2% and Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) is down 4%. Ero Copper (ERO.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Stelco Holdings (STLO.TO) are down 3 to 3.7%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada dropped by 3% from a month earlier to C$ 58.5 billion in September, after having surged up 0.5% in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, total sales increased 8.4% in September, compared to 7.1% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales in the country rose 1% month-over-month to C$ 71.3 billion in September following an upwardly revised 0.7% increase in the previous month.

