Canadian Market Down In Negative Territory After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was languishing in negative territory after a weak start Wednesday morning, with shares from healthcare and consumer staples sections posting notable losses.

Industrial, telecommunications and financial stocks were also mostly weak. Materials, energy and consumer discretionary stocks were subdued.

The mood in the market was cautious due to a lack of positive triggers from global as well as the domestic front.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 68.29 points, or 0.4%, at 17,006.91 a little past noon.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) were both down by more than 6%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was down nearly 5%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) shed about 4.4%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) was lower by 4.1% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) lost about 2.2%.

In the consumer staples space, Metro Inc. (MRU.TO), Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) and Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) were declining 1.4 to 1.8%, while Loblaw Co (L.TO) and Weston George (WN.TO) were both lower by about 1%.

Among the stocks in the industrial section, SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) declined 2.7%. The company is reportedly preparing to defend itself at trial following the conviction of a former top executive last Sunday. The case relates to allegations of corruption and fraud in Libya going back roughly two decades.

Westshore Terminals (WTE.TO) shed about 6%, Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) lost 1.6% and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) declined 1.5%.

In the banking space, Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) lost 0.5 to 1.2%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.2% in November 2019 from 1.9% in the previous month. It was the highest inflation rate since May.

The Consumer Price Index decreased 0.1% in November of 2019 over the previous month.

Meanwhile, core consumer prices in Canada increased 1.9% in November 2019 over the same month in the previous year.

