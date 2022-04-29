Markets

Canadian Market Down Firmly In Negative Territory

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market looks headed for a weak close on Friday with stocks from industrials, technology, energy and communications sectors reeling under selling pressure.

Disappointing results from U.S. online retail giant Amazon Inc triggered a sell-off in the U.S. market, which is turn has rendered the mood in the Canadian market weak. Worries about inflation contribute as well to market's weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 257.70 points or 1.22% at 20,863.36.

Nfi Group Inc (NFI.TO), down 14.9%, is the biggest loser in the Industrials index, which is down by about 1.9%.

Cae Inc (CAE.TO) is plunging 7% and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) is declining 5.5%. Cargojet (CJT.TO), Gfl Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BBU.UN.TO) and Tfi International (TFII.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

In the communications space, Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO) both are down by about 2.5%. BCE Inc (BCE.TO) is down 1.9%, Telus Corp (T.TO) is lower by 1.5% and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is down 1.1%.

Technology stocks Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Telus International (TIXT.TO) are down 2.7 to 4.2%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are also down sharply.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), down 7%, is the biggest loser in the Energy Index. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are lower by 2 to 4%.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) reported first-quarter net income of $0.4 billion or $0.36 per common share compared to a net loss of $1.1 billion or a loss of $1.11 per common share in 2021. The stock is down more than 4%.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is gaining about 1.5% after the company said it posted its highest first quarter net income in over 30 years of $1,173 million with Upstream income of $782 million and Downstream income of $389 million, driven primarily by strong market conditions.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) reported adjusted net income of $183 million for the first quarter of the current financial year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.28 in the quarter, compared to $1.86 a year ago. The stock is down more than 2%.

On the economic front, the Canadian economy likely expanded by 0.5% month-over-month in March of 2022, with preliminary data also suggesting annualized growth for the first quarter at about 5.6% on an annualized basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular