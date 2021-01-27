Canadian Market Deep Down In Red On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are deep down in negative territory in early afternoon trades on Wednesday after opening on a weak note.

Worries about growth due to rising coronavirus cases, tougher lockdown measures in several places across the globe and concerns over delay in vaccine supplies weigh on sentiment. Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due later in the afternoon.

Shares from industrials, consumer discretionary, materials and financial sectors are down sharply. Utilities, real estate, telecom and consumer staples stocks are also mostly weak. Technology stocks are mixed, while healthcare and energy stocks are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a low of 17,435.38, was down 230.95 points or 1.3% at 17,548.46 about a quarter past noon.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) are down 1 to 4%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) is soaring nearly 18%, extending recent strong gains. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is rising 2.3%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is up 5.2%, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) has announced a five-for-one Stock Split, and share repurchase program. The stock is down nearly 2%.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO) is gaining about 0.5%. The company reported net earnings of $343.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, up 18.4% compared with the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share expanded to $1.32 compared to $1.06 last year representing an increase of 24.5% year over year.

