Canadian Market Closes Little Changed As IT Sector Slump Offsets Materials, Energy Strength

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks closed roughly flat on Wednesday as a nosedive in the IT sector overrode the surges in the materials and energy sectors while traders assessed stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave back ground from the early gains to trade lower throughout most the session before settling at 33,254.19, down by 2.64 points (or 0.01%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

On the business front, Shopify reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.57 per share compared to the forecasted $0.51 per share, beating estimates by 11.76%. Revenue also exceeded predictions, hitting $3.67 billion versus the anticipated $3.59 billion. The company's gross merchandise volume increased by 31% year-over-year, reaching $124 billion.

In the recent weeks, investors have been turning wary of the potential danger to traditional software businesses amid the threat of emerging artificial intelligence tools.

The concern-driven sell-off in technology sector delivered a blow to established software company stocks that caused a slump in the IT sector.

On the geopolitical front, Israel wants the recently begun U.S.-Iran negotiations to include Iran's ballistic missiles program and Iran's support to militant groups. Experts are concerned that Iran may refuse and retaliate, starting a war.

The geopolitical risk premium supported gold and oil prices, leading to gains in the materials and energy sectors in Canada.

In the U.S., data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the economy added 130,000 jobs in January 2026, well above forecasts of 70,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.3% in January 2026 from 4.4% in December 2025 (slightly below market expectations of 4.4%).

In addition, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 15 cents (or 0.4%) month-over-month to $37.17 in January.

Following these strong numbers, traders have trimmed their expectations on rate cuts and are betting on a 92.1% chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its next meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

A Bloomberg news report indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to exit the Canada-United States-Mexico free-trade agreement though the White House dismissed it, stating any announcement on the deal would come only from Trump.

The deal (up for renewal in a few months) is very crucial for Canada as most of its exports to the U.S. are routed through the CUSMA.

The trade relations between the two nations have turned bitter in recent months.

In a new row over Gordie Howe International Bridge (that connects Canada's Ontario with Detroit in the U.S.), Trump threatened to block the project until the U.S. receives its compensation.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump claimed Canada was treating the U.S. "very unfairly" and suggested that the U.S. owns "both sides" of the bridge.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney clarified that Canada had already paid the full construction cost of the bridge built by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

It is expected that thousands of trucks will cross the bridge daily when it is opened for use.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (3.06%), Materials (2.25%), Consumer Staples (1.44%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.91%).

Among the individual stocks, Imperial Oil (4.65%), Kelt Exploration Ltd (4.39%), Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (4.24%), Novagold Res Inc (13.15%), Discovery Silver Corp (9.52%), and Toromont Ind (6.62%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (4.45%), Real Estate (2.91%), Financials (1.29%), and Industrials (0.44%).

Among the individual stocks, Computer Modelling Group Ltd (18.45%), Shopify Inc (7.03%), CGI Group Inc (6.84%), Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (27.83%), and Colliers International Group Inc (11.08%) were the notable losers.

