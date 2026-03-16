Canadian Market Advances On Soft Inflation Data, Weak Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market gained in strength on Monday as soft inflation data and slightly easing concerns about oil supplies triggered strong buying at several counters. Technology, financials, consumer discretionary and real estate stocks were among the prominent gainers.

Materials and energy stocks turned in a mixed performance, while several stocks from industrials, utilities and consumer staples sectors posted impressive gains.

Despite rising tensions, several tankers supplying oil to Asian countries have been passing through the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to easing concerns about crude supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures dropped to a low of $92.97 a barrel before recovering to $95.10, still down by about 3.7% from last week's closing price.

Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to the monetary policy announcements from several central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 32,891.42 earlier in the session, was up 223.93 points or 0.7% at 32,765.86 a few minutes past noon.

Statistics Canada showed the headline inflation in Canada slowed to 1.8% in February, from 2.3% a month earlier. Inflation was expected to come in at 1.9%. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in February over the previous month.

Canada's annual core inflation fell to an 11-month low of 2.3% in February from 2.6% in January. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices rose 0.4% in February, following a 0.2% increase in January.

A separate data from Statistics Canada said car registrations in Canada dropped to 114,410 Units in January from 127,248 Units in December of 2025.

A report from Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada increased 4.5% in February 2026 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 238,049 units, up from 250,900 in January.

Technology stocks Tecsys, Dye & Durha, Celestica Inc., Shopify, Docebo and Firan Technology Solutions gained 2.5%-4%. Enghouse Systems, Constellation Software, Blackline Safety Corp and Computer Modelling Group also moved up sharply.

Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia and Restaurant Brands International moved up 3.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Canadian Tire Corporation, Magna International and Dollarama also posted strong gains.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, Bank of Montreal, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Brookfield Asset Management, IA Financial Corporation, Manulife Financial, Brookfield Corporation, Onex Corporation, Sun Life Financial and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were among the notable gainers in the financial sector.

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