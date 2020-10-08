Canadian Market Advances, Led By Gains In Healthcare, Energy Stocks

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory Thursday morning, extending recent gains, thanks to strong buying in healthcare, energy and consumer discretionary sections.

A positive trend in European and U.S. markets amid renewed optimism about a U.S. coronavirus relief bill, and higher crude oil prices contribute to the uptick in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 87.91 points or 0.54% at 16,516.21.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 6%, riding on gains in Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO).

Bausch Health Companies shares are up nearly 11% after the company said in a preliminary update that it expects third-quarter 2020 revenue to be greater than $2.1 billion , which would be a sequential increase of approximately 28% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Reported revenue in the second quarter of 2020 declined 23% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is rising by about 10%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is up 5.7%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is gaining 4.5% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is moving up 3.75%.

Energy shares Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are rising 2 to 4%.

Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GC.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are among the prominent gainers in the consumer discretionary section. These stocks are gaining between 2 and 5% now.

On the economic front, data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) showed housing starts in Canada fell by 20.1% over a month earlier to 208,980 units in September. That was notably lower than an expected figure of 240,000 units.

