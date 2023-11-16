News & Insights

US Markets

Canadian man found guilty of murdering four Muslims in truck attack -CBC News

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

November 16, 2023 — 01:57 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

Adds background of case in paragraphs 3-7

OTTAWA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A 22-year-old Canadian man was found guilty on Thursday of murdering four members of a Muslim family who he ran over with his truck in 2021, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said.

The jury took around six hours to return its verdict on Nathaniel Veltman, who attacked the family in the Ontario town of London. He faces a life imprisonment sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Prosecutors argued the attack was an act of terrorism, saying Veltman's own writings showed he was a white nationalist who opposed mass immigration.

Five members of the Afzaal family were out for an evening walk near their home in June 2021 when Veltman ran over them with his truck on the sidewalk.

Salman Afzaal, his wife, their daughter, and Afzaal's mother were killed, while the couple's nine-year-old boy suffered serious injuries. Veltman was also found guilty of one charge of attempted murder.

It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Veltman had pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder. His lawyer, citing what he called Veltman's mental challenges, said the actions amounted to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.