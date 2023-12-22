News & Insights

Canadian logistics firm TFI International to buy Daseke in $1.1 bln deal

December 22, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Abhinav Parmar for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canadian logistics firm TFI International TFII.TO said on Friday it had agreed to acquire Daseke DSKE.O, in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

Daseke specialises in heavy haul transportation in North America, operating a fleet of more than 4,500 tractors and 10,500 flatbeds.

As per the terms agreed, Daseke shareholders will receive $8.30 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 69% on the stock's last close.

The deal is expected to be funded through cash and financing facilities, TFI International said.

