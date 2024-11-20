Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Announces Dividends

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Class A (TSE:LFE) has released an update.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. has announced its monthly dividends, with Class A shareholders receiving $0.10 per share and Preferred shareholders getting $0.06625 per share. Since the company’s inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.45 per share, while Preferred shareholders have received $12.02 per share. The company invests in a portfolio of four major Canadian life insurance firms, providing steady returns to investors.

