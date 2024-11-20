Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Announces Dividends

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Class A (TSE:LFE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. has announced its monthly dividends, with Class A shareholders receiving $0.10 per share and Preferred shareholders getting $0.06625 per share. Since the company’s inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.45 per share, while Preferred shareholders have received $12.02 per share. The company invests in a portfolio of four major Canadian life insurance firms, providing steady returns to investors.
For further insights into TSE:LFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.