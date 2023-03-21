Canadian lender RBC tells staff to return to office

March 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO on Tuesday asked its employees to return to office three or four days a week, as the lender eases its COVID-19 protocols.

In an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters on Tuesday, RBC said that "Starting May 1, employees in hybrid work arrangements will come together in person for the majority of the time. This means you have the option to work remotely for one to two days each week, depending on your team".

The bank said its senior leaders will finalize plans and provide updates to individual teams.

An RBC spokesperson confirmed the details of the memo.

Nearly three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the globe have ramped up efforts to bring more employees back to offices as they look to leave the pandemic behind.

RBC Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay last year asked its employees to return to office more often, however, reiterating that hybrid work approach was "here to stay".

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

