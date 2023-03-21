Canadian lender RBC increases work-from-office time as COVID ebbs

Adds background

March 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO on Tuesday asked its employees to return to office three or four days a week, as Canada's largest lender eases its COVID-19 protocols.

In an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters, RBC said that "starting May 1, employees in hybrid work arrangements will come together in person for the majority of the time. This means you have the option to work remotely for one to two days each week, depending on your team".

The bank said its senior leaders will finalize plans and provide updates to individual teams.

An RBC spokesperson confirmed the details of the memo.

Nearly three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the globe have ramped up efforts to bring more employees back to offices as they look to leave the pandemic behind.

RBC Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay last year asked its employees to return to office more often, but said the hybrid work approach was "here to stay".

Last year, major Canadian lender Bank of Montreal said many of its employees had returned to office, while peer National Bank of Canada said it had lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) said last year that its employees had been working under a hybrid model since earlier in 2022, with the amount of time expected at the office dependent on the role.

Bank of Montreal, CIBC and National Bank of Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their future return-to-office plans.

