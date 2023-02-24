Canadian lender CIBC's profit falls on higher legal provisions

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported a fall in its first-quarter profit on Friday, weighed down by higher provisions to settle a lawsuit tied to the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Canadian lender had an overall net profit of C$432 million ($318.26 million), or C$0.39 per share, compared with C$1.87 billion, or C$2.01 per share, seen a year ago.

($1 = 1.3574 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

