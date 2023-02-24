US Markets
CM

Canadian lender CIBC's profit falls on higher legal provisions

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 24, 2023 — 06:08 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported a fall in its first-quarter profit on Friday, weighed down by higher provisions to settle a lawsuit tied to the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Canadian lender had an overall net profit of C$432 million ($318.26 million), or C$0.39 per share, compared with C$1.87 billion, or C$2.01 per share, seen a year ago.

($1 = 1.3574 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.