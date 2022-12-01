US Markets
Canadian lender CIBC posts lower profit as loan-loss provisions mount

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

December 01, 2022 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO on Thursday reported a slump in its fourth-quarter profit as the bank set aside larger provisions to cover potential loan defaults.

The lender had an overall net profit of C$1.19 billion ($886.93 million), or C$1.26 per share, compared with C$1.44 billion, or C$1.54 per share, from the year before.

($1 = 1.3417 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

