Canadian legislators break deadlock, vote for coronavirus aid

Repeats with new story tag for some media subscribers

OTTAWA, March 25 (Reuters) - After almost a day of wrangling Canada's House of Commons agreed early on Wednesday to approve a C$27 billion ($18.8 billion)stimulus bill to help people and businesses deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill - which also includes C$55 billion in the form of tax deferrals - must now be approved by the unelected Senate, which will meet later on Wednesday. Government officials say they anticipate senators will quickly approve the measures.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.