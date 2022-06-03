Canadian labor productivity shrinks 0.5% in Q1

June 3 (Reuters) - Canadian labor productivity fell by 0.5% in the first quarter, as growth in hours worked outpaced the growth in business output, Statistics Canada said on Friday. This was the seventh consecutive quarterly decline.

Q1 2022 Q4 2021(rev) Q4 2021(prev) Q3 2021

Productivity

-0.5%

-0.6%

-0.5%

-1.1%

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.