Canadian labor productivity shrinks 0.5% in Q1

Reuters
June 3 (Reuters) - Canadian labor productivity fell by 0.5% in the first quarter, as growth in hours worked outpaced the growth in business output, Statistics Canada said on Friday. This was the seventh consecutive quarterly decline.

Q1 2022 Q4 2021(rev) Q4 2021(prev) Q3 2021

Productivity

-0.5%

-0.6%

-0.5%

-1.1%

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

