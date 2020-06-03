Canadian labor productivity grows by 3.4% in Q1

June 3 (Reuters) - Canadian labor productivity grew by 3.4% in the first quarter, as both hours worked and business output fell sharply for the first quarter as result of shutdowns due to the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. As business output did not decline in the same proportion as hours worked, this led to an unprecedented increase in labor productivity.

Q1 2020 Q4 2019(rev) Q4 2019(prev) Q3 2019

Productivity

+3.4

-0.1%

-0.1%

+0.2%

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a gain of 1.2% in the first quarter. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau 1 613 235 6745))

