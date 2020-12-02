Canadian labor productivity falls a record 10.3% in Q3

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian labor productivity fell by a record 10.3% in the third quarter, as hours worked rebounded faster than business output, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. That follows a record increase in the second quarter, which was marked by lockdown measures imposed because of the coronovarius pandemic.

Q3 2020 Q2 2020(rev) Q2 2020(prev) Q1 2019

Productivity -10.3%

+10.5%

+9.8%

+4.9%

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com))

