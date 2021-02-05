Commodities

Canadian judge denies bail to fashion designer Nygard in U.S. extradition case

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard was denied bail on Friday in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending nearly two months in jail on a U.S. extradition request.

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard was denied bail on Friday in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending nearly two months in jail on a U.S. extradition request.

Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the request of U.S. justice officials under the countries' extradition treaty.

Nygard faces nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering in the United States. Nygard, who appeared in court by video, has denied all the allegations.

Justice Shawn Greenberg said she was concerned Nygard, 79, could tamper with witnesses if released.

His lawyers had argued that Nygard's poor health left him vulnerable if he were to be infected by the new coronavirus in prison, but Greenberg said that did not automatically qualify him for release.

"It is not a get-out-of-jail-free card," the judge said in her oral decision.

U.S. justice officials accuse Nygard of having used his influence and businesses to recruit victims in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas since 1995 to sexually gratify himself and his associates.

Born in Finland, Nygard grew up in Manitoba, eventually running his own namesake clothing companies and becoming one of Canada's wealthiest people.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More