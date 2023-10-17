Canadian jet violated China's sovereignty - China's foreign ministry

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the Canadian military plane intercepted on Monday seriously violated China's sovereignty and national security.

"The Canadian jet 'illegally' entered an island near Diaoyu Island on Oct. 14," a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing in response to a question.

The interception of a Canadian military plane by Chinese fighter jets over international waters on Monday was unacceptable, dangerous and reckless, said Defence Minister Bill Blair.

