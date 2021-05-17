US Markets
KKR

Canadian investors sell majority stake in Britain's ERM to KKR

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

OMERS Private Equity and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation have sold a controlling stake in consultancy Environmental Resources Management to private equity firm KKR, the Canadian funds said on Monday.

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - OMERS Private Equity and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) have sold a controlling stake in consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to private equity firm KKR KKR.N, the Canadian funds said on Monday.

The 60% stake sale gives ERM an enterprise value of $2.85 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

UK-headquartered ERM operates in 40 countries and has more than 5,500 staff, advising clients on sustainability challenges and commercial opportunities.

OMERS had a little over 40% of the business while AIMCo had slightly under 20%, with ERM management holding the balance, the source added.

OMERS Private Equity, a unit of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and AIMCo started investing in ERM in 2015 in a deal that valued the company at $1.7 billion.

KKR is due to close its stake purchase in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Pravin Char)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR AIV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular