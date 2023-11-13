Canadian insurer Sun Life's Q3 profit falls

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Sun Life Financial SLF.TO posted a fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by a lower income from its individual insurance business.

The insurer posted underlying net income of C$930 million ($673.67 million), or C$1.59 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with C$949 million, or C$1.62 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3805 Canadian dollars)

