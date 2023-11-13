News & Insights

US Markets
SLF

Canadian insurer Sun Life's profit falls on weaker insurance sales in US

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 13, 2023 — 05:25 pm EST

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Adds details on results in paragraphs 2-3

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Sun Life Financial SLF.TO posted a fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by lower income from its U.S. insurance business.

The company's underlying earnings from its U.S insurance segment were down 19% at C$185 million.

Sun Life's underlying net income from wealth and asset management rose 9% to C$457 million.

The insurer posted underlying net income of C$930 million ($673.67 million), or C$1.59 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with C$949 million, or C$1.62 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3805 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.