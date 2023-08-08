News & Insights

Canadian insurer Sun Life reports higher second-quarter profit

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 08, 2023 — 05:05 pm EDT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Sun Life Financial SLF.TO reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher insurance sales at home and in the United States.

The insurer posted underlying net income of C$920 million ($685.54 million), or C$1.57 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with C$808 million, or C$1.38 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3420 Canadian dollars)

