US Markets
SLF

Canadian insurer Sun Life Q4 profit beats estimates on asset management strength

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Sun Life Financial Inc reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates on Wednesday, as strong asset management performance offset declines in its Canadian and Asian businesses.

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial IncSLF.TO reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates on Wednesday, as strong asset management performance offset declines in its Canadian and Asian businesses.

Canada's second-biggest life insurer said underlying profit rose to C$862 million ($679.01 million), or C$1.47 a share, in the three months through December, from C$792 million, or C$1.34, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$823 million, or C$1.38 a share.

Reported net income increased to C$744 million, or C$1.27 a share, from C$719 million, or C$1.22, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2695 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters