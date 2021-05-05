US Markets
MFC

Canadian insurer Manulife 1st-qtr profit beats estimates on new Asia, U.S. business

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published

Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for first-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier driven by new business gains in Asia and the U.S. and investment gains.

The company reported core earnings of C$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion), or 82 Canadian cents a share, in the three months ended March 31, from C$1 billion, or 51 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 77 Canadian cents.

Reported net income attributable to shareholders declined to C$783 million, or 38 Canadian cents, from C$1.3 billion, or 64 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2277 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chris Reese)

