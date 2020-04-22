Canadian inflation rate tumbles to near 5-year low on diving gas prices

US Markets

OTTAWA, April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate tumbled to a near five-year low of 0.9% in March as the coronavirus crisis and an oil supply war slashed gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a rate of 1.2% in March, down from the 2.2% in February. Excluding gasoline prices, the annual inflation rate was 1.7% in March.

The overall rate was the lowest since the 0.9% in May 2015. The Bank of Canada last week said the inflation rate was likely to drop to around 0% in the second quarter on sharply lower gas prices.

Energy prices fell 11.6% on a year-over-year basis, driven by the largest one-month price decline since November 2008. Consumers paid 21.5% less for gasoline than in March 2019.

CPI common, which the central bank says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, was at 1.7%. CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI components, was at 2.0%, while CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside outliers, was at 1.8%.

