Canadian inflation rate stays at 4.7% in November

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's annual inflation rate stayed at 4.7% in November, the highest since February 2003, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to remain at 4.7% in November.

