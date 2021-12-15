Canadian inflation rate stays at 4.7% in November

OTTAWA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate stayed at 4.7% in November, the highest since February 2003, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to remain at 4.7% in November.

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot:http://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Andrew Heavend)

