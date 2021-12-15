Canadian inflation rate stays at 18-year high on supply chain woes

Adds details of release, dollar reaction

OTTAWA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate remained at 4.7% in November, the highest since March 2003, as supply chain disruptions continued to exert upward pressure on prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to remain at 4.7% in November.

"Canadians continued to feel the impact of supply chain disruptions in November, which put upward pressure on prices for durable goods, like passenger vehicles and furniture," Statscan said in a commentary.

The CPI common measure, which the Bank of Canada says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, rose to 2.0% from 1.8% in October.

CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI components, was unchanged at 2.8%, while CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside outliers, remained at 3.4%.

The Canadian dollar weakened on the data, slipping 0.1% to C$1.2880 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.64 U.S. cents.

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot:http://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Paul Simao)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.