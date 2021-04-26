Canadian industry press government to quickly end Montreal dockworkers' strike

MONTREAL, April 26 (Reuters) - Dockworkers at Canada's second-largest port started their second strike in less than a year on Monday, as business leaders urged the federal government to quickly end the walkout that they say could cost the economy as much as C$25 million ($20 million) a day.

The Canadian government said on Sunday it would intervene to end the strike by dockworkers at the Port of Montreal, amid fears it could be a drag on the economy which is making a tentative recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unionized workers, who have been in talks for a new contract since 2018, started a partial strike last week and warned they were prepared to walk off the job to protest changes to their work schedule.

Both sides said they were meeting on Monday morning with a federal mediator.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Quebec’s 1,125 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal had already refused to work weekends and nights after rejecting a March offer from the Maritime Employers Association.

"A labour stoppage would not only prevent goods from passing through the port but would also create congestion at other ports, causing bottlenecks at key points of entry for Canadian businesses," Perrin Beatty, chief executive of Canada's Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

The dockworkers' last strike at the port in August 2020 lasted 19 days and had a ripple effect on supply chains across Canada. The chamber cited a study which estimates the economic effects of a 10-day shutdown of the port as between C$10 million to C$25 million per day.

