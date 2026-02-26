Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (CQV.V) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$3.10 billion, or C$3.21 per share. This compares with C$2.17 billion, or C$2.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$2.68 billion or C$2.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to C$8.39 billion from C$7.28 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$3.10 Bln. vs. C$2.17 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$3.21 vs. C$2.19 last year. -Revenue: C$8.39 Bln vs. C$7.28 Bln last year.

