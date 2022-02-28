Canadian Imperial (CM) Up 6.6% as Q1 Earnings & Revenues Rise

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM jumped 6.6% in response to impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 31) results. The company’s adjusted earnings per share came in at C$4.08, up 14% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues and lower provisions. A strong balance sheet position and rise in loan demand during the quarter supported the results. However, higher expenses posed a headwind.



After considering several non-recurring items, net income was C$1.87 billion ($1.48 billion), reflecting 15% year-over-year growth.

Revenues & Costs Rise

Adjusted total revenues rose 11% year over year to C$5.50 billion ($4.34 billion). The improvement was driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income.



Net interest income was C$3.13 billion ($2.47 billion), growing 10%. Non-interest income increased 11% to C$2.33 billion ($1.84 billion).



Adjusted non-interest expenses totaled C$2.99 billion ($2.36 billion), up 10%.



Adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.8% at the end of the reported quarter, falling marginally from 53.9% as of Jan 31, 2021. A decrease in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



Provision for credit losses was C$75 million ($59.2 million), plunging 49% from the prior-year quarter.

Strong Balance Sheet & Capital Ratios

Total assets were C$861.7 billion ($676.9 billion) as of Jan 31, 2022, up 3% sequentially. Net loans and acceptances increased 4% to C$483.4 billion ($379.8 billion), while deposits climbed 5% to C$649.7 billion ($510.4 billion).



As of Jan 31, 2022, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.2% compared with 12.3% in the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.8%, in line with the prior-year period level. Total capital ratio was 15.7% compared with 15.8%.



Adjusted return on common shareholders’ equity was 17.6% at the end of the fiscal first quarter, up from the prior year’s 14.7%.

Our Take

Given an improving economy and loan growth, Canadian Imperial is likely to witness steady improvement in revenues. However, relatively low-interest rates and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

CM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

HSBC Holdings HSBC reported fourth-quarter 2021 pre-tax profit of $2.7 billion, up 92.3% from $1.4 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.



The reported quarter’s results benefited from a rise in adjusted revenues and lower expenses. A decline in the adjusted change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges was another positive for HSBC.



Barclays BCS reported fourth-quarter 2021 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.12 billion ($1.51 billion), up significantly from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by a rise in revenues, partly offset by higher operating expenses. BCS recorded a credit impairment release during the quarter, which was another major positive.

