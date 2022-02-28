Canadian Imperial (CM) Up 6.6% as Q1 Earnings & Revenues Rise
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM jumped 6.6% in response to impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 31) results. The company’s adjusted earnings per share came in at C$4.08, up 14% from the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from a rise in revenues and lower provisions. A strong balance sheet position and rise in loan demand during the quarter supported the results. However, higher expenses posed a headwind.
After considering several non-recurring items, net income was C$1.87 billion ($1.48 billion), reflecting 15% year-over-year growth.
Revenues & Costs Rise
Adjusted total revenues rose 11% year over year to C$5.50 billion ($4.34 billion). The improvement was driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income.
Net interest income was C$3.13 billion ($2.47 billion), growing 10%. Non-interest income increased 11% to C$2.33 billion ($1.84 billion).
Adjusted non-interest expenses totaled C$2.99 billion ($2.36 billion), up 10%.
Adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.8% at the end of the reported quarter, falling marginally from 53.9% as of Jan 31, 2021. A decrease in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.
Provision for credit losses was C$75 million ($59.2 million), plunging 49% from the prior-year quarter.
Strong Balance Sheet & Capital Ratios
Total assets were C$861.7 billion ($676.9 billion) as of Jan 31, 2022, up 3% sequentially. Net loans and acceptances increased 4% to C$483.4 billion ($379.8 billion), while deposits climbed 5% to C$649.7 billion ($510.4 billion).
As of Jan 31, 2022, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.2% compared with 12.3% in the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.8%, in line with the prior-year period level. Total capital ratio was 15.7% compared with 15.8%.
Adjusted return on common shareholders’ equity was 17.6% at the end of the fiscal first quarter, up from the prior year’s 14.7%.
Our Take
Given an improving economy and loan growth, Canadian Imperial is likely to witness steady improvement in revenues. However, relatively low-interest rates and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
CM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Foreign Banks
HSBC Holdings HSBC reported fourth-quarter 2021 pre-tax profit of $2.7 billion, up 92.3% from $1.4 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.
The reported quarter’s results benefited from a rise in adjusted revenues and lower expenses. A decline in the adjusted change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges was another positive for HSBC.
Barclays BCS reported fourth-quarter 2021 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.12 billion ($1.51 billion), up significantly from the prior-year quarter.
Results were aided by a rise in revenues, partly offset by higher operating expenses. BCS recorded a credit impairment release during the quarter, which was another major positive.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Barclays PLC (BCS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Free Stock Analysis Report
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.