Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.86 billion, or C$4.03 per share. This compares with C$1.62 billion, or C$3.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.89 billion or C$4.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to C$5.50 billion from C$4.96 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.86 Bln. vs. C$1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$4.03 vs. C$3.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$5.50 Bln vs. C$4.96 Bln last year.

