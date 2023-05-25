Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Reports Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.68 billion, or C$1.76 per share. This compares with C$1.52 billion, or C$1.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.62 billion or C$1.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to C$5.70 billion from C$5.38 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.68 Bln. vs. C$1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.76 vs. C$1.62 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$5.70 Bln vs. C$5.38 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.