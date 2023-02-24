Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Reports Drop In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$432 million, or C$0.39 per share. This compares with C$1.87 billion, or C$2.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.84 billion or C$1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to C$5.93 billion from C$5.50 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$432 Mln. vs. C$1.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.39 vs. C$2.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$5.93 Bln vs. C$5.50 Bln last year.

