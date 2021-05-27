US Markets
CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce quarterly profit beats expectations

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by much lower-than-expected provisions.

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by much lower-than-expected provisions.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$1.67 billion ($1.38 billion), or C$3.59, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$441 million, or 94 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.01 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's fifth-biggest lender reported overall net profit of C$1.65 billion, or C$3.55 a share, up from C$392 million, or 83 Canadian cents, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2110 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Nichola Saminather)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular