Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.44 billion, or C$3.07 per share. This compares with C$1.02 billion, or C$2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.57 billion or C$3.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to C$5.06 billion from C$4.60 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.44 Bln. vs. C$1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$3.07 vs. C$2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$5.06 Bln vs. C$4.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.