Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.483 billion, or C$1.53 per share. This compares with C$1.185 billion, or C$1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.520 billion or C$1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to C$5.844 billion from C$5.388 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.483 Bln. vs. C$1.185 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.53 vs. C$1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$1.53 -Revenue (Q4): C$5.844 Bln vs. C$5.388 Bln last year.

