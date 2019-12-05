Markets
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q4 adjusted earnings of C$2.84 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.19 billion, or C$2.58 per share. This compares with C$1.27 billion, or C$2.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.27 billion or C$2.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to C$4.77 billion from C$4.45 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.27 Bln. vs. C$1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.84 vs. C$3.00 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$4.77 Bln vs. C$4.45 Bln last year.

