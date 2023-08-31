Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.42 billion, or C$1.47 per share. This compares with C$1.66 billion, or C$1.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.46 billion or C$1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to C$5.85 billion from C$5.57 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.42 Bln. vs. C$1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.47 vs. C$1.78 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$5.85 Bln vs. C$5.57 Bln last year.

