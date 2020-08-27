Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q3 adjusted earnings of C$2.71 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.17 billion, or C$2.55 per share. This compares with C$1.40 billion, or C$3.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.24 billion or C$2.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to C$4.71 billion from C$4.73 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.24 Bln. vs. C$1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.71 vs. C$3.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$4.71 Bln vs. C$4.73 Bln last year.

